Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: The first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 has concluded, and here are the key highlights! This video covers the major events from Phase 1 of the polls, including voter turnout, key constituencies in the spotlight, and the mood on the ground. Watch to find out how the political landscape is shaping up as J&K heads toward its full electoral process. Get insights into voter sentiment, party campaigns, and major political developments from the first phase.

