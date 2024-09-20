Twitter
NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak and has shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case
(Image source: Representative image)
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a second charge sheet against six accused, in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft case, before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna. The charge sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the Oasis School's Principal who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by NTA for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination. This second charge sheet has been filed against the following six accused individuals namely Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh and City Coordinator of Hazaribagh), Md. Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal, Oasis School and Centre Superintendent), Jamaluddin alias Jamal (Reporter of a Newspaper, Hazaribagh) and Aman Kumar Singh. CBI had earlier, filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused on August 1, 2024. The investigation has revealed that Ahsanul Haque, Principal of Oasis School in his capacity as City Coordinator, Hazaribagh for the NEET UG 2024 exam, along with Md. Imtiyaz Alam, the Vice-Principal of the same school and the Centre Superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 exam, conspired with other accused to steal the NEET UG question paper. So far, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with the NEET Paper leak case.

CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak and has shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action. Investigation with regard to remaining arrested accused and further investigation with regard to other aspects is continuing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
