Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

With an estimated net worth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, Kohli enjoys a lavish lifestyle that encompasses opulent mansions, high-end automobiles, luxury timepieces, and other extravagant possessions.
Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history and a former captain of the Indian national team, is also among the wealthiest cricketers in India.
Kohli's income streams include lucrative contracts with the BCCI, his participation in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, earnings from social media, endorsements, real estate ventures, investments in start-ups, ownership of restaurants, and more. With an estimated net worth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, Kohli enjoys a lavish lifestyle that encompasses opulent mansions, high-end automobiles, luxury timepieces, and other extravagant possessions. Let's delve into some of Virat Kohli's extravagant acquisitions:
1. A lavish mansion in Worli
In 2016, Virat Kohli acquired a luxurious sea-facing mansion in Mumbai's prestigious Worli area. Spanning an impressive 7,171 square feet, the property commanded a hefty price tag of Rs 34 crore, according to a report by the Economic Times. Situated on the 35th floor, this exquisite 4-bedroom flat offers breathtaking views of the sea.
2. A villa in Alibaug
In 2022, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma acquired an 8-acre villa in Alibaug's Awas village for a staggering Rs 19 crore. Additionally, the couple invested in another property worth Rs 13 crore. Situated just a brief 10-minute drive from Mandwa Jetty, this luxurious villa boasts four bathrooms, an inviting outdoor pool, staff quarters, alfresco dining areas, a beautifully manicured garden, two covered car parking spaces, and a host of other amenities.
3. Gurugram house
Situated on a sprawling 10,000 square feet in DLF Phase 1 of Gurugram, Virat Kohli's bungalow exudes luxury and opulence. This exquisite property boasts a private pool, a generously-sized bar area ideal for entertaining guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and other lavish amenities. According to The Times of India, the estimated value of this magnificent bungalow is approximately Rs 80 crore.
4. Rare and expensive watches
Virat Kohli possesses an impressive array of luxury timepieces, showcasing his refined taste and appreciation for exquisite craftsmanship. Among his collection is a stunning Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold watch adorned with 36 baguette-cut diamonds, boasting a value of Rs 4.6 crore. Additionally, he owns a Platinum Rolex Daytona featuring an Ice Blue Dial and Brown Ceramic Bezel, valued at Rs 1.23 crore. Kohli's collection also includes a Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona with a Green Dial, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut, a Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complication, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, and various other prestigious timepieces.
5. Swanky cars
Virat Kohli has a penchant for luxury automobiles, showcasing his affinity for high-end and stylish vehicles. Among his impressive collection is a lavish Bentley Continental GT valued at over Rs 4.04 crore. Additionally, he possesses an exclusive Audi Limited Edition R8 LMX, with a price tag of approximately Rs 2.97 crore. Kohli's fleet also includes the sophisticated Audi A8L W12 Quattro, Bentley Flying Spur, and various other prestigious vehicles.
6. Fashion Brand Wrogn
Virat Kohli's lifestyle is the envy of thousands of fans. Renowned for his impeccable sense of style, he is the proud owner of the sports fashion brand, Wrogn, which is currently valued at Rs 13.2 crores.
7. One8
Owned by Virat Kohli himself, One8 started as a premium athleisure brand, which has now diversified its line of business. The cricketer has opened a chain of restaurants all over India under the name ‘One8 Commune’ and recently collaborated with PUMA to launch sneakers.