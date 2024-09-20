Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

5/5

Even though Boss failed at the box office, it broke the Guinness World Record set by Micheal Jackson's film This Is It. The poster of Boss broke the world record of Michael Jackson's This Is It. It took 4 months to make the poster of 'Boss'. Then the makers launched it at Little Gransden Airfield in the UK. The poster of the film 'Boss' was the biggest due to which it got a place in the Guinness Book.

Read: This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...