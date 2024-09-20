Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

This Akshay Kumar film was highly anticipated before its release, but it ended up becoming one of the major flops of the year.
Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. However, the actor is currently going through a rough phase at the box office. Today, we will discuss one of his films, that was expected to the next big dhamaka at the box office. But it ended up becoming one of his biggest flops. Despite failing at the box office, the movie broke a Guinness World Record.
1. Akshay Kumar's Boss
In 2013, Akshay Kumar brought a comedy actioner, Boss. The movie had an amazing pre-release buzz. The music, especially the song Party All Night was popular among the masses. Boss was expected to ring the cash registers, but it failed at the box office.
2. Boss is the remake of...
Akshay Kumar's Boss is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Pokkiri Raja. The film stars Mammootty in the titular role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role with a supporting cast including Shriya Saran, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Riyaz Khan.
3. Box office collection of Boss
Boss was released in the cinemas on October 16, 2013. As Box Office India, Boss was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, but it grossed only Rs 84 crore worldwide. The net gross of the film is Rs 49 crores only.
4. Boss was Akshay Kumar's second flop in a year
Before Boss, Akshay Kumar was seen in the gangster drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! This film was also a major flop at the box office.
5. Boss broke Guinness World Record of Michael Jackson?
Even though Boss failed at the box office, it broke the Guinness World Record set by Micheal Jackson's film This Is It. The poster of Boss broke the world record of Michael Jackson's This Is It. It took 4 months to make the poster of 'Boss'. Then the makers launched it at Little Gransden Airfield in the UK. The poster of the film 'Boss' was the biggest due to which it got a place in the Guinness Book.
