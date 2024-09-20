Search icon
Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

With millions of followers on social media, Oshin regularly motivates and inspires young people through her uplifting videos.

  • Srishty Choudhury
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 20, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Oshin Sharma, an officer in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service, has made headlines recently, not for her beauty but for her unexpected transfer. With millions of followers on social media, Oshin regularly motivates and inspires young people through her uplifting videos.

Hailing from Kangra district, Oshin grew up in Shimla and pursued her graduation in Chemistry from Punjab University. Although she initially dreamt of becoming a doctor, her family, recognizing her academic potential, encouraged her to prepare for the civil services instead.

Heeding to their advice, Oshin embarked on her civil service journey. Despite facing repeated setbacks in competitive exams, she remained undeterred and continued her preparation with full dedication.

Her perseverance paid off in her second attempt, where she successfully cleared the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service exam, securing 10th rank and making her family proud.

At present, she finds herself in the spotlight due to her career situation. The Sukhwinder Sukhu-led government of Himachal Pradesh recently transferred her from her position as Tehsildar in Sandhol, but has yet to assign her a new role. She has been instructed to report to the Personnel Department in Shimla.

