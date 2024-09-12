Twitter
North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, South Korea says

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

In a big EV push, Centre launches Rs 10900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to replace…

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

In a big EV push, Centre launches Rs 10900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to replace…

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM E-Drive Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India, replacing the flagship FAME programme that ran for nine years till March.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM E-Drive Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India, replacing the flagship FAME programme that ran for nine years till March.

The decision on PM Electric Drive Revolution In Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Delhi.

The scheme will support 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 3.16 lakh e-three wheelers, and 14,028 e-buses.

The PM E-DRIVE will also support 88,500 charging sites, Vaishnaw said.

The new scheme offers subsidies/demand incentives worth Rs 3,679 crore to incentivise adoption of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, e-ambulances, e-trucks and other emerging elecric vehicles (EVs).

A sum of Rs 4,391 crore has also been provided for procurement of 14,028 e-buses by state transport undertakings and public transport agencies.

Besides, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the deployment of e-ambulances. This is a new initiative of the government to promote the use of e-ambulance for a comfortable patient transport.

A sum of Rs 500 crore has been provided for incentivising adoption of e-trucks.

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) Scheme was launched in April 2015.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

