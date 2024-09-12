Twitter
‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

A woman looking for a techie groom shared a list of “requirements” which includes house, good salary, no in-laws, world tour and more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...
A woman's social media  post about her requirements for future husband has garnered attention. The post features the woman's personal information like her income, job, and relationship status. It also highlights the criteria she has set for her "future husband," including an annual income of Rs 30 lakhs and ownership of a 3 BHK house, among other requirements. 

Sharing the post on social media, a user wrote, “Her qualities and salary Expected husbands qualities and salary.”

The woman is already a divorcee, who holds a BEd degree and earns Rs 1.3 lakh annually. She is inow searching a partner settled in India, the US, or Europe, with a minimum yearly income of Rs 30 lakh. For NRIs, her salary requirement stands at $96,000 (approximately Rs 80 lakh) per year.

She has also highlighted her passion for travel and luxury accommodations like staying in five-star hotel, noting that her ideal partner should share these interests.

In addition to lifestyle preferences, the woman also specified that her future spouse should own a 3+ BHK independent house, where her parents, who are dependent on her, can also live. Additionaly she mentioned that, due to her work, she won’t handle household chores and expects a cook and maid to be employed. The woman also expressed a preference for living separately from her in-laws.

Regarding education and occupation, she is looking for an individual with an MBA or MS degree (preferably obtained in the US) and employed as a software engineer.

At the point of writing this article, the post has already crossed 1.2 million views. However, the widespread sharing has elicited diverse reactions from social media users, with a significant number expressing discontent.

A user said, “She wants an unmarried person though she is divorced. Her parents will stay with her but not the inlaws. Her salary is 11000/month which is equal to a maid’s salary in city areas. But she wants husband to be well maintained.”

Another said, “132000 per annum salary and she says her hobby is 5 star hotel, wonder what that means. And surprise me with Louis Vuitton, that was the highlight.”

A third user commented, “She can’t stand her in-laws, but expects the poor guy to move in with them! She makes 11,000 INR a month and still wants a full-time maid and cook? Talk about next-level priorities!”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
