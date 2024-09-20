Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

Ind vs Ban: Ravichandran Ashwin sets world record, becomes first cricketer in history to…

This ragpicker from Noida earns more than IT professionals, the amount will leave you shocked...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

Seven street foods of Delhi you should not miss 

Seven street foods of Delhi you should not miss 

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'

HomeBusiness

Business

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

Grover’s comments have gone viral in the wake of the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old EY employee

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 01:25 PM IST

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the middle of the debate for toxic work culture, a video of Ashneer Grover, the former CEO of BharatPe, has gone viral again. In the clip, Grover shares his rather short story of working at Ernst & Young (EY) company and how he pretended to have a health issue in order to leave the company on the first day of work, saying that the atmosphere in the office was “dead” and the employees resembled the “corpses” waiting for the last rites.

Grover’s comments have gone viral in the wake of the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old EY employee whose mother claimed that stress at work killed her daughter. This incident has led to the increased focus on the cultures in the workplace environments in the corporate world in India.

The chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, who was also a regular contributor to the discussion, reacted to Grover’s comments by saying that he could not believe that there is someone who would call for a poisonous corporate culture. He stressed the importance of changing the corporate culture as soon as possible, as well as the programs for mental health and the responsibility of the leaders.

Goenka’s critique is timely with a new trend among former EY employees to report their experiences of stress and overworking. He provided the following six strategies to enhance the health of the workplace: focusing on the health of the employees and encouraging work-life balance.

The controversy over Grover’s remarks is an extension of a larger problem of accepting cut-throat corporate cultures in high-stress professions. As people continue to engage in the discussions on social media, the demand for change in corporate cultures increases, leading to the need for the corporate world to embrace healthy working environments where the well-being of the employees is a priority rather than pushing for productivity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement