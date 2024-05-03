Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: 78-year-old man's heartwarming surprise for wife sparks tears of joy

Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

Zomato slapped with massive Rs 22291376 penalty, asked to pay for…

Meet man, was born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country’s first…

'He was making a...': White House defends Joe Biden's statement calling India, Japan 'xenophobic'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: 78-year-old man's heartwarming surprise for wife sparks tears of joy

Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

Zomato slapped with massive Rs 22291376 penalty, asked to pay for…

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

8 ways to stop blood sugar from spiking after breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Zomato slapped with massive Rs 22291376 penalty, asked to pay for…

Zomato said that it will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 03, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

article-main
Zomato
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Online food delivery platform Zomato has received a fresh goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order of more than Rs 2 crore from Delhi’s sales tax officer. The order consists of Rs 2,22,91,376 in GST demand with interest of Rs 2,08,98,164 and a penalty of Rs 22,29,136 for the April 2018 to March 2019 period.

“The Company has received an order for the period April 2018 to March 2019 passed by the Sales Tax Officer, Ward 300, Delhi confirming the demand of GST of Rs 2,22,91,376 with interest of Rs 2,08,98,164 and penalty of Rs 22,29,136,” Zomato said in a stock exchange regulatory filing.

The foodtech major said that it will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

“We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” Zomato said.

Last month, the company also received GST demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore. The order consists of Rs 5.9 crore in GST demand and a penalty of Rs 5.9 crore for the July 2017-March 2021 period.

Earlier this month, Zomato had said it received notices from the tax authorities in Delhi and Karnataka over alleged short payment of GST in 2018 amounting to Rs 4.2 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who bought his school, demolished it to take revenge from teachers who beat him, faced backlash when...

True story of Heeramandi: The tawaif who became highest paid item girl, was brainwashed, then brutally murdered by...

Leading the way in digital transformation and change management: visionary tech professional AnkurKhare

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

Man offers water to thirsty camel in scorching desert, viral video wins hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement