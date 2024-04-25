Twitter
Pakistani teen receives life-saving heart transplant from Indian donor, details here

Pakistani teen, Ayesha Rashan, receives a life-saving heart transplant from an Indian donor, after years of battling heart failure.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

In a heartwarming tale of cross-border generosity, 19-year-old Ayesha Rashan from Pakistan has been given a new lease on life with the heart of a 69-year-old brain-dead Indian patient in a remarkable surgery conducted at a hospital in Chennai.

Ayesha's journey to recovery began in 2019 when she suffered a cardiac arrest and was diagnosed with heart failure during her visit to India. Senior cardiac surgeon Dr. K R Balakrishnan, then at Malar Hospital in Adyar, recommended a heart transplant for her. However, due to the scarcity of organ donors and the severity of her condition, Ayesha was initially fitted with a left ventricular assist device, a mechanical pump to support her failing heart.

Despite the temporary relief provided by the device, Ayesha's health continued to deteriorate, eventually leading to the failure of the right side of her heart and a severe infection. Determined to save their daughter, Ayesha's family reached out to Dr. Balakrishnan again, even though they couldn't afford the expensive surgery.

After evaluating her condition, Dr. Balakrishnan's team concluded that a heart transplant was the only viable option. A ray of hope emerged when, on January 31, Ayesha received the news that a suitable donor heart had been found—a 69-year-old brain-dead patient from Delhi.

Despite initial hesitation due to the age of the donor heart, surgeons at Chennai's MGM Healthcare proceeded with the transplant, which proved to be successful. Ayesha was soon removed from life support and began her recovery journey.

The heartwarming support didn't end there. With the assistance of the NGO Aishwarya Trust, along with contributions from former patients and doctors, Ayesha's family managed to settle the hefty hospital bill, which can amount to as much as Rs 35 lakh for a heart transplant.

Relieved and grateful for her second chance at life, Ayesha expressed her aspirations for the future. "I can breathe easy now. I am planning to complete my schooling in Karachi. I want to become a fashion designer," she shared with Times of India.

