Bollywood

Meet superstar who rejected many blockbusters, did 8 films in 2 years, 7 were super flop, only 1 hit, he is..

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry. But, he is proving to be unsuccessful in dominating the box office for quite a few years now. Despite working in various films, Akshay Kumar struggles to star in a hit film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are no guarantees in the film industry that an actor who has worked in many hit films will be the king of the box office forever. Today, we will tell you about a Bollywood superstar who has given many blockbuster films in his career. He once worked in 8 films in the span of 2 years but only 1 was hit and 7 proved to be mega flop. 

We are talking about none other than Akshay Kumar, who made his name in the industry with his acting talent and hard work. He started his career by playing a role of just 10 seconds in the first film of his career. 

In the last 2 years, Akshay Kumar has worked in 8 films which were all expected to perform well at the box office. But, only one of his films was a hit. Akshay Kumar might be going through a difficult phase in his career right now, but his upcoming films have the potential to change the direction of his career. 

Akshay Kumar's recent film 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' opposite Tiger Shroff also proved to be a flop. Made with a budget of Rs 350 crore, this film could not even touch the figure of Rs 100 crore at the box office. Its estimated earnings were Rs 81.6 crore only. 

In the year 2022, his film 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj' was released but both films flopped badly at the box office. Of the 8 films that Akshay Kumar has worked on in the last 2 years, only 1 proved to be a hit, the rest were all super flops. 

Despite this Akshay Kumar is considered a superstar in the film industry even today. Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar, in his career, has also rejected many hit films. These include films like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', Saif Ali Khan's 'Race', Hollywood film 'The Rock', and Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

Akshay Kumar's projects in 2024 include the official remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', his Marathi debut. He will also reportedly start shooting this year for the much-awaited Hera Pheri sequel.

