IMD Weather Update: Red alert issued for Delhi for 4 days, severe heatwave in these states; check full forecast

Bhuvan Bam trademarks his character Titu Mama for BB Ki Vines universe: 'This property belongs to me'

7 geographical extreme points of India

9 lesser-known siblings of Bollywood stars

7 biggest flops of Shah Rukh Khan

IMD Weather Update: Red alert issued for Delhi for 4 days, severe heatwave in these states; check full forecast

A red alert has been issued in the capital for the next four days as the Met Office has predicted that the mercury is likely to rise in next few days.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for many states in north India because of the region's persistent heatwave and high temperatures. According to the weather forecast released by the MeT department, it is anticipated that the highest temperatures in these states will reach 48 degrees Celsius during the current week. The heatwave is expected to affect Gujarat, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Met Office has predicted that the temperature is likely to rise over the next few days, so a red alert has been issued for the capital for the next four days. Between May 24 and May 28, the IMD has also predicted warm night conditions over Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Many parts of the country experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Assam. Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, and in isolated pockets of Haryana, Assam, and Vidarbha," said IMD.

Earlier in the day, IMD also notified, "Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal lay over the same region about 420km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 420km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS."

Notably, the scorching heat continues in most of Rajasthan, with Phalodi recording the state's highest temperature today at 50.0 degrees Celsius. Barmer reported the second-highest temperature, which was 48.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Phalodi is 50.0 degrees Celsius (6.9 degrees above normal). According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST, the average humidity level in most parts of the state has been recorded between 15 and 30 percent, the IMD said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
