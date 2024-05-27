Qatar Airways Turbulence: 12 Injured As Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight From Doha To Dublin

In recent aviation incidents, turbulence has caused injuries on flights operated by Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines. Twelve individuals, including six crew members, sustained injuries during turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin. This incident occurred just five days after a tragic event on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore, where a passenger died and multiple others were injured due to turbulence. Dublin Airport's official post confirmed the injuries on the Qatar Airways flight, specifying that six passengers and six crew members were affected. The airport team is actively providing comprehensive ground assistance to both passengers and airline staff involved in the incident. These occurrences highlight the importance of passenger safety and the necessity for airlines to prioritize measures to mitigate the risks associated with turbulence during flights.