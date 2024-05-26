IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title - Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran was visibly emotional as KKR convincingly defeated the Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad side to secure their third IPL title in a one-sided final marked by their dominant performance. The match will be remembered for KKR's sheer dominance on the field.

Cameras captured a tearful Kavya, who had fervently supported her team throughout the season. Despite SRH's strong performance leading up to the final, they ultimately fell short against a formidable KKR side that was relentless in their pursuit of victory.

Having lost the toss, KKR put on a clinical display with the ball, restricting SRH to a mere 113 runs, the lowest-ever total in an IPL title match. KKR then chased down the target of 114 with an impressive 57 balls to spare, with Venkatesh Iyer remaining unbeaten on 52 runs off 26 balls.

The captain of KKR, Shreyas Iyer, was captured with a radiant smile as he held a stump as a memento to commemorate the victorious moment. The atmosphere within the KKR camp was charged with excitement, in stark contrast to the somber mood in the SRH dugout. Kavya Maran, the passionate owner of SRH who had been a steadfast supporter throughout the season, was seen shedding tears, a poignant depiction of the contrasting emotions of the night.

The match showcased outstanding performances from KKR's top players, with Sunil Narine shining brightly among them. In a touching moment, Narine lifted Gautam Gambhir, KKR's mentor and a figure known for his composed demeanor. In response, Gambhir radiated with happiness, a rare sight that encapsulated the essence of KKR's jubilant celebrations.

