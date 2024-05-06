DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

During the last elections, the contest in Amethi grabbed national attention as Rahul Gandhi, faced a tough challenge from BJP leader Smriti Irani. Smriti emerged victorious with a significant margin of over one lakh votes.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency. In 2019, Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi seat, which was a bastion of the Gandhi family until 2019.

During the last elections, the contest in Amethi grabbed national attention as Rahul Gandhi, faced a tough challenge from BJP leader Smriti Irani. Smriti emerged victorious with a significant margin of over one lakh votes.

This year, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat, which used to be its stronghold until 2019. With voting scheduled for May 20th in Amethi, the political atmosphere is heating up once again.

Apart from her political endeavours, Smriti Irani also disclosed her financial assets as part of her nomination process. According to the affidavit submitted along with her nomination papers, Smriti and her husband together possess assets valued at over Rs 17.55 crore. This includes cash holdings and jewellery.

As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on Amethi once again to see how the political landscape unfolds in this crucial constituency.

On a scale of 0-100, Smriti Irani scored 53 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). Her Facebook score is 65, Instagram (0), X (66) and Digital Listening (52).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.