Badaun Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

As the electoral battle intensifies, all eyes are on Badaun to see which party will emerge victorious in this crucial contest

The battle for the Badaun Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), INDIA bloc, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) gear up for a triangular contest. On May 7, voters will cast their votes in the third phase of elections, with the results to be announced on June 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Durvijay Singh Shakya to replace sitting MP Sanghmitra Maurya. Shakya will face off against Aditya Yadav, son of Shivpal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, and BSP's Muslim Khan.

This decision comes after Sanghmitra Maurya's victory over SP's Dharmendra Yadav in the 2019 elections. Dharmendra Yadav had previously defeated Vagish Pathak of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Samajwadi Party made waves by nominating Aditya Yadav. Historically, the seat has been a stronghold for the Samajwadi Party, which won it six times between 1996 and 2014 before losing to the BJP in 2019.

Notably, the Congress and Samajwadi Party have formed an alliance under the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha Elections, while the BSP is running independently. The BJP, on the other hand, has formed alliances with local parties for its campaign.

