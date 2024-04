Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Ghaziabad Ahead Of LS Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Days ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 06 held a mega roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. UP CM Yogi also accompanied him during the rally. The public rally witnessed massive participation from his supporters. Notably, the Lok Sabha Elections will commence on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.