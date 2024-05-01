Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

8 birds that lay biggest eggs

8 Japanese habits to stay energetic 

 7 ways to keep fruits and vegetables fresh without fridge

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor Kendal's daughter, Sanjana Kapoor, failed in Bollywood, but in 2020, she was awarded the French honour of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters).

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2024, 08:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Sanjana Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kapoor family is among the most well-known film families. The Kapoors are also called the first family of Indian cinema. Acting legend Prithviraj Kapoor was the first actor in the family. Since then, generations have carried the legacy forward, including his sons Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor, grandsons Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and great-grandchildren, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. However, a few kids in the family couldn't succeed in films, and among them is Sanjana Kapoor. 

Who is Sanjana Kapoor? 

Sanjana Kapoor is the daughter of actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor Kendal. Born on November 27, 1967, Sanjana is the youngest child of Shashi and Jennifer. Her brothers Kunal Kapoor (born in 1959), and Karan Kapoor (born in 1962), were also former actors, and even they failed as actors. 

Sanjana Kapoor's Bollywood debut

Sanjana made her acting debut in 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), the film was produced by her father and starred her mother Jennifer Kendal in the lead. In Aparna Sen's film, Sanjana played the younger version of the character her mother played. 36 Chowringheee Lane tanked miserably at the box office. Three years later, Sanjana appeared in Utsav (1984), which was again produced by her father, just like her previous film, Utsav also flopped, and Sanjana went unnoticed. Sanjana got her first leading role in a Bollywood film opposite Nasseruddin Shah, Hero Hiralal (1989). Sanjana had high hopes for the film, but sadly this film went on to become an average grosser. In 1988, Sanjana appeared in Mira Nair's critically acclaimed film Salaam Bombay, and then she quit acting. Her last on-screen appearance was in A.K. Bir's Aranyaka (1994).

Sanjana's life after the films? 

After facing failure in acting, she moved to TV and hosted the Amul India Show for three and a half years. Sanjana was still unsatisfied with her career, and thus, she decided to manage her family's heritage, the Prithvi Theatre (Juhu, Mumbai). Sanjana ran theatre workshops for children in Prithvi Theatre till 2011. 

In 2011, Sanjana announced her decision to leave Prithvi Theatre and launched her theatre group, Junoon. Junoon was formed in 2012, and it was an arts-based organization which would work with travelling groups; staging plays at smaller venues across India. 

Sanjana Kapoor's personal life

Sanjana Kapoor has been married twice. Her first husband was actor and director Aditya Bhattacharya (popular for Mandi and Raakh). Kapoor then married the tiger conservationist, Valmik Thapar, son of the journalist Romesh Thapar. Valmik is a nephew of JNU historian Romila Thapar (sister of Romesh Thapar). Sanjana and Valmik have a son together, Hamir Thapar. In 2020, Sanjna Kapoor was awarded the French honour of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) for her outstanding contribution to theatre.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Rajinikanth's Coolie copied 'Disco' from his song, alleges Ilaiyaraaja; threatens 'repercussions' in legal notice

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Meet man, an Indian, with Rs 17000 crore net worth who still lives in his grandfather's house, his business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement