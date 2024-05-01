Twitter
Bollywood

This Pakistani artiste claims he rejected several Bollywood offers, film opposite Katrina Kaif: 'I didn't understand...'

Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq claimed that he rejected several Bollywood offers, including a movie opposite Katrina Kaif.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2024, 09:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Popular Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq recently claimed that he rejected a major Bollywood film opposite Katrina Kaif. Talents across the border have created a strong fan following for themselves, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are prime examples. However, in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) issued a resolution, imposing a ban on working with Pakistani artistes after the URI Attack. 

Speaking about Abrar-ul-Haq's major claim, he made this statement in the recent episode of Hafiz Ahmed podcast. As News18 quoted, Abrar said, "There’s a company called Eros; they offered a movie. The actress was Katrina Kaif. My friends were after me, saying, ‘If you don’t want to do it, at least let us go!’ But I didn’t want to do movies [In India]… they called me excitedly and even said, ‘No one has ever refused us, but you have. No one has ever told us they don’t want to do our films. We thought you’d come running.'”

Abrar further asserted that why he refused he got several movie offers from India, and there was also an album deal. But he 'didn’t understand their contract' which restricted speaking on certain topics such as Kashmir. "A country that supports free speech shouldn’t impose such conditions. So I declined those offers," the singer said. 

In 2022, Abrar made headlines when he announced to take legal action against Karan Johar and T-Series for allegedly using his song in their film JugJugg Jeeyo without his permission.

Speaking about Katrina Kaif, the actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan-directed Merry Christmas. In the crime-thriller, Katrina was paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was released in the cinemas on January 12 with positive critics reviews, but it was a commercial failure. The Tiger 3 actress also launched her beauty line called Kay Beauty in 2019, and it became a successful venture for the actress.

