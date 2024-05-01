Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi government issues advisory after schools get hoax bomb threats

Anushka Sharma turns 36, Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday note for wife: 'I would have been completely lost if...'

Google down for several users across world, 502 error reported

This Pakistani artiste claims he rejected several Bollywood offers, film opposite Katrina Kaif: 'I didn't understand...'

Meet Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's lesser known sisters Nina Kothari, Dipti Salgaocar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH look to return to winning ways against RR

Google down for several users across world, 502 error reported

This Pakistani artiste claims he rejected several Bollywood offers, film opposite Katrina Kaif: 'I didn't understand...'

8 Summer drinks that control blood sugar levels

8 effective home remedies for sensitive teeth

Wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Anushka Sharma turns 36, Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday note for wife: 'I would have been completely lost if...'

This Pakistani artiste claims he rejected several Bollywood offers, film opposite Katrina Kaif: 'I didn't understand...'

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH look to return to winning ways against RR

Follow live score from match 50 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and RR here.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 01, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 50th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals currently lead the points table with 8 wins in 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in 4th place with 5 wins in 9 games.

With both teams having won 9 matches each in their head-to-head battles, another exciting clash is anticipated.

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 May 2024, 10:09 PM

    CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 May 2024, 10:07 PM

    CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Hrithik Roshan's business partner who built Rs 1,000 crore company, Saif Ali Khan is his...

'He used to call women to...': Victim shares shocking details in Prajwal Revanna alleged 'sex scandal'

'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement