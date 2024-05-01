Twitter
Anushka Sharma turns 36, Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday note for wife: 'I would have been completely lost if...'

As actor Anushka Sharma turned 36 on Wednesday her better half and star cricketer Virat Kohli penned a romantic note for his wife. Virat took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures featuring his birthday girl and himself. In the first picture, Anushka can be seen leaning on the balcony railing and posing in a casual black top, beige shorts and white statement sunglasses.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2024, 09:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As actor Anushka Sharma turned 36 on Wednesday her better half and star cricketer Virat Kohli penned a romantic note for his wife. Virat took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures featuring his birthday girl and himself. In the first picture, Anushka can be seen leaning on the balcony railing and posing in a casual black top, beige shorts and white statement sunglasses.

One of the pictures shows Virat and Anushka walking and exploring streets and places together. In another photo, facing their back towards the camera, Virat and Anushka can be seen enjoying scenic beauty. Along with the post, Virat penned a note for his wife, which read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "If someone says perfect couple then I hear #virushka." Another user commented, "Happy Birthday to the biggest cheerleader and strongest support system of Virat Kohli." "Thank you Queen Anushka Sharma for always standing by his side in every up and down, another comment read.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. In February, the star couple announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'. Taking to Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son and wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

