Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian woman who headed Rs 300000 crore company, reinvented an industry, she is Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s…

How AI automation can streamline security and help with fraud detection for your business

Avenix Fzco Unveils Ground-breaking Forex Robot Pivlex for Gold Trading, Revolutionizing the M1 Timeframe

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

Andrew Spira spearheads revolutionary shift as universal basic income gains global traction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Adult Society's Shift Towards Video Content: Understanding the Importance of Video in Memes

How AI automation can streamline security and help with fraud detection for your business

Avenix Fzco Unveils Ground-breaking Forex Robot Pivlex for Gold Trading, Revolutionizing the M1 Timeframe

India’s T20 World Cup jerseys from 2007 to 2024

Batters with highest scores in IPL playoffs 

8 reasons to make pomegranate your go to snack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

‘If not me then who? Khans? Kapoors?’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled for comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Heeramandi AD Snehil Dixit Mehra reacts to Vivek Agnihotri slamming show for romanticising brothels: 'He hasn't...'

HomeIndia

India

Andrew Spira spearheads revolutionary shift as universal basic income gains global traction

The United Kingdom is preparing to launch an unprecedented UBI trial, where selected participants will receive nearly $2,000 monthly without any conditions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 07, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Universal Basic Income (UBI) is capturing significant global attention as nations deal with growing economic instability and widening disparities. A dedicated advocate for UBI, Andrew Spira's efforts are bolstered by promising real-world trials demonstrating the policy's potential to reshape economic security fundamentally.

The United Kingdom is preparing to launch an unprecedented UBI trial, where selected participants will receive nearly $2,000 monthly without any conditions. This trial, orchestrated by the think tank Autonomy, explores UBI's effects on various aspects of life, including economic stability, mental health, and job satisfaction. Andrew Spira, citing these groundbreaking efforts, advocates for the broader adoption of UBI as a reliable solution to modern economic challenges.

Spira's support for UBI is reinforced by successful trials from around the world, such as the one in Stockton, California, which evidenced significant improvements in food security and financial stability among recipients. These global examples form the cornerstone of Spira's argument that UBI can substantially alleviate poverty and enhance overall well-being.

 

While promoting the benefits of UBI, Spira is also keenly aware of its challenges, such as questions about its sustainability and potential effects on labor market participation. Critics often argue that unconditional cash might deter individuals from working.

 

However, Spira counters this by highlighting research that suggests UBI could indeed motivate people to seek better employment opportunities, thereby not threatening active workforce engagement.

 

The forthcoming UBI trial in the UK is set to provide critical insights into the policy's long-term viability. Funded by Autonomy, the study will assess how unconditional cash transfers can impact recipients' lives across several domains. Spira is optimistic that the outcomes will significantly inform global economic policies and encourage the adoption of UBI across other regions.

 

As discussions evolve, Andrew Spira remains a vocal proponent for exploring UBI thoroughly. He envisions a future where UBI ensures economic stability and serves as a catalyst for extensive societal reform. UBI could help societies navigate the uncertainties of technological advances and climate change by providing a dependable income foundation.

 

The UK's UBI trial represents a crucial step towards understanding the broader implications of this economic model. Spira's persistent advocacy underscores his commitment to redefining how governments worldwide address poverty and economic disparities. As this trial progresses, it is expected to offer valuable insights that could shape the future implementations of UBI, potentially transforming the landscape of global economic welfare

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders take top spot after 98 runs win over Lucknow Super Giants

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

DNA TV Show: How ED recovered over Rs 35 crore cash from house of domestic help in Ranchi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement