‘If not me then who? Khans? Kapoors?’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled for comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut reacts to getting trolled for comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 04:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kangana Ranaut reacts to being trolled for comparing herself to Big B
Kangana Ranaut recently claimed that she is the most respected person in Bollywood after Amitabh Bachchan during one of her election rallies. The actress got trolled on social media for her statement and now reacting to the same, the actress doubled down on her statement and also took potshots at other celebrities. 

In a recent rally, Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Amitabh Bachchan and said, "Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or I go to Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, I get it.)”

The actress got trolled on social media for the same and now the actress took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot from a news portal, the actress penned a note which read, " clearly mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception as an artist for my art as well as my integrity as a nationalist, not just my acting but my work for woman empowerment is widely appreciated." 

She further added, "I have a question for those who have an objection if not me after Big B, who gets most amount of love and respect from Hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who??? Can I also know please, I would correct myself." 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and others in key roles. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres last year, however, will now be released this year. The actress will be seen playing the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in the movie. 

