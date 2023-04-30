Kangana Ranaut says she was told ‘actresses have 4-5 years shelf life’ in Bollywood: 'Well, I completed 17 years...'

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut completed 17 years in the industry on April 28 and has made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her views with her fans. Recently, she posted a throwback picture recalling the time when she was told that actresses have only 3-4 years of shelf life.

On Saturday, as Kangana Ranaut completed 17 years in the industry, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a throwback picture with filmmaker Anurag Basu recalling the shooting of their movie Life in Metro. The actress thanked the filmmaker and wrote, “ All thanks to this mad genius @anuraqbasuofficial who launched me 17 years ago on 28th April 2006 here is a picture of him and me from life in a metro set (2006 )this is how he trained me...."Tu chup kar' is his favorite training phrase…. ha hal love you Anu.… thanks for everything.”

The actress continued to write that though she was told that actresses have short shelf-life in the industry, she has completed 17 years and wrote, “I was told actresses have 4-5 years shelf life … Well I completed 17 years yesterday...” The actress also added the famous song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from her debut film in the background.

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in the year 2006 with the film Gangster for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The movie was directed by Anurag Basu and the actress was seen sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi in the movie. Kangana has given some of the most memorable performances like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Panga, Manikarnika, and more.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in her self-directional movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and late actor Satish Kaushik along with others. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. Other than this, the actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence.

