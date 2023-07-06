Search icon
Ketan Mehta criticises Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika as ‘jingoistic,’ asserts his version of the movie was more balanced

In 2016, Ketan Mehta announced a film on Rani Lakshmibai, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. But later, Kangana went on to develop the script and made Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Kangana went on to develop the film’s script with director Krish Jagarlamudi, and producer Kamal Jain. (Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut was seen playing the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in the 2019 historical action drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, filmmaker Ketan Mehta has shared his views on the project. According to the director, the movie was “jingoistic” and “nationalistic.” For the unversed, in 2016, Mehta had announced a film based on Rani Lakshmibai, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. But later, Kangana went on to develop the film’s script with director Krish Jagarlamudi, and producer Kamal Jain. Ketan Mehta even filed a lawsuit against Kangana and the producer, accusing them of breach of trust.

Now, Mehta speaking to Bollywood Hungama, claimed that the entire script of the film that he had in mind was changed by Kangana. Mehta added that the movie was originally supposed to focus on the British Generals’ obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. But Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was “jingoistic” and “nationalistic.”

During his interview, Ketan Mehta said that he had been researching the film for several years and planned to make it on a humongous scale. He added that he had put in a lot of work into the movie but the product churned out by Kangana Ranaut turned out to be pathetic.

For those unversed, as Kangana Ranaut took over the film, Sonu Sood, who was initially a part of the cast, opted out of the drama midway. Reacting to this, Kangana alleged that the actor did not wish to work under a female director. Rubbishing the accusations, Sonu Sood stated that he could not manage the dates needed for the movie after the schedule underwent changes.

Kangana Ranaut’s professional commitments

Up next, Kangana Ranaut has the historical drama, Emergency, in the making. Directed by Kangana Ranaut herself, the film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in key roles. The movie will revolve around the Indian emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

