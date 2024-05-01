Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

.The Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, a significant event in our democratic process, will take place on June 4th.

One of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Gujarat, the Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency, will be up for election this year. This is a crucial event that will shape the future of our constituency. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the final voting schedule and results for the Porbandar Lok Sabha election, marking the beginning of an important democratic process.

The Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will occur on May 7 (Phase 3).The Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, a significant event in our democratic process, will take place on June 4th. The results will be announced then, and counts will begin on that date. Mansukhbhai Mandaviya will stand for BJP, and Lalit bhai Vasoya will stand for INC in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of the BJP emerged victorious from the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 563881 votes, while Lalit Vasoya of the INC received 334058 votes. By 229823 votes, Lalit Vasoya was defeated.

In the 2014 Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Saramanbhai of the NCP received 240466 votes, while Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajbhai of the BJP received 508437 votes. In 2014, the Porbandar parliamentary constituency had 1539223 registered voters.