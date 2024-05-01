Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

8 animals that can take down lion

8 tasty ice gola flavours you must try this summer

7 Bollywood stars who stay away from social media

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

HomeIndia

India

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

.The Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, a significant event in our democratic process, will take place on June 4th.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 01, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Gujarat, the Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency, will be up for election this year. This is a crucial event that will shape the future of our constituency. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the final voting schedule and results for the Porbandar Lok Sabha election, marking the beginning of an important democratic process.

The Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will occur on May 7 (Phase 3).The Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, a significant event in our democratic process, will take place on June 4th. The results will be announced then, and counts will begin on that date. Mansukhbhai Mandaviya will stand for BJP, and Lalit bhai Vasoya will stand for INC in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of the BJP emerged victorious from the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 563881 votes, while Lalit Vasoya of the INC received 334058 votes. By 229823 votes, Lalit Vasoya was defeated.

In the 2014 Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Saramanbhai of the NCP received 240466 votes, while Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajbhai of the BJP received 508437 votes. In 2014, the Porbandar parliamentary constituency had 1539223 registered voters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

    Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

    JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

    T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

    Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

    See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

    In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement