Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India successfully tests 'SMART' missile system, to boost anti-submarine warfare capability of...

Threat mail to Delhi schools sent using Russian domain, cyber police tracking IP address, location

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

True story of Heeramandi: The tawaif who became highest paid item girl, was brainwashed, then brutally murdered by...

Lawsuit filed against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya in Bombay HC for alleged defamation of ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

True story of Heeramandi: The tawaif who became highest paid item girl, was brainwashed, then brutally murdered by...

Lawsuit filed against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya in Bombay HC for alleged defamation of ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Mughal general who kidnapped emperor Jahangir 

9 Bollywood actors who lent their voices to popular Hollywood films 

9 must-watch films based on Tsunami

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

True story of Heeramandi: The tawaif who became highest paid item girl, was brainwashed, then brutally murdered by...

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Threat mail to Delhi schools sent using Russian domain, cyber police tracking IP address, location

The police is now tracking the IP address of the email address. Sources have told ANI that these kind of emails are usually send using a VPN connection to enable the sender to mask the original IP address.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 01, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

article-main
Photo: PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After over 80 schools across Delhi-NCR received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning the investigation agencies suspect that the email originated from a server located in Russia, sources said. Sources say a single IP address was used to send the email to all schools.

The Cyber team of the Delhi Police has also joined the investigation. Sources say the initial investigation shows that the email address, used to send the threat mail to over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR, had a Russian domain. However, the Police are yet to ascertain whether the email actually originated from Russia.

The police is now tracking the IP address of the email address. Sources have told ANI that these kind of emails are usually send using a VPN connection to enable the sender to mask the original IP address. The Cyber team is confident of tracing the IP address. Sources in the investigation team also say that the Dark Web could have been used to send the threat mail. In order to cover all flanks different teams of the Delhi Police are working on different aspects of the investigation. The Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi police are conducting a joint investigation to address the situation.

As news of the threats spread, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education issued a statement confirming that no dangerous devices or suspicious activity were found in any of the affected schools.

"Today, few schools of Delhi got hoax bomb calls/ mails. Nothing adverse/ questionable was found anywhere by Delhi Police. All our students and teachers are safe. All are requested not to panic. To relieve the parents, students were allowed to leave if parents had reached school," Delhi Government's Directorate of Education said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a Delhi police senior officials meeting going on in police headquarters. Special CPS along with joint CP and officer of the social media cell also present.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa confirmed that nothing suspicious was found at any of the schools during investigation.

"Several schools have approached us that they have received an email regarding a bomb in their campus. Delhi Police has conducted search operations but nothing untoward has been found so far...It seems someone has done this to create panic...I just want to request the parents to not get panicked. We are conducting an investigation regarding the same," the Delhi Police PRO said.

Meanwhile to prevent panic among parents and faculty and prompting frenetic searches, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement earlier, saying that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'.Delhi Police's Special Cell has initiated an investigation into the bomb threats sent to several schools but nothing suspicious has been found yet, said police officials.

Earlier, Delhi LG VK Saxena who is inspecting one of the schools that received the threat said that he had sought a detailed probe from the Delhi Police Commissioner.

"Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared." LG VK Saxena said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sambhal constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

SC questions ED on timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks reply

UGC-NET exam 2024 postponed to avoid clash with UPSC prelims, check new exam date here

Meet actor, beaten up in school, failed police entrance exam, lived in garage, worked as driver, now worth Rs 650 crore

Meet man, a school dropout who became India’s richest jeweller, has net worth of Rs 36700 crore, he owns…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement