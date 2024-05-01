Twitter
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

SS Rajamouli to continue with the Baahubali saga with a spin-off series on OTT.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 01, 2024, 03:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Prabhas' still from Baahubali (Image: Twitter)
Director SS Rajamouli has announced Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series set in the universe of his two-part period epic Baahubali. Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the box office success of the Baahubali movies took Telugu cinema national and eventually global. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

SS Rajamouli shared the title announcement teaser on his official X page on Tuesday. "When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!" he wrote.

It is currently unknown in what capacity Rajamouli would be associated with Baahubali: Crown of Blood. Baahubali: The Beginning, the first part released in 2015, follows Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladeva, and ends at a cliffhanger: 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?' The story concludes in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, the two films in total amassed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The "Baahubali" movies, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar, also spawned the Prime Video animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends (2017).

