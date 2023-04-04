Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

SS Rajamouli reviews Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara, calls it his ‘career-best performance’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli congratulated the Dasara team for the movie's success and praised the performance of the actors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

SS Rajamouli reviews Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara, calls it his ‘career-best performance’
SS Rajamouli-Nani

South star Nani is currently enjoying the success of his movie Dasara. The movie is doing exceptionally well and is about to breach the 100-crore mark worldwide. The movie is getting praised by many celebs too and now, SS Rajamouli whose film RRR song Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song has reviewed the film and called it Nani’s ‘ career-best performance’.

On Monday, SS Rajamouli took to his Instagram and expressed his views on the movie Dasara and praised the team and the actor for a stellar performance. The filmmaker wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart-touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was noteworthy. Cinematography is first-class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success..”

a0bd5321-4501-4a5a-b3aa-6b9a708d5618

Earlier, Prabhas also complimented the team and congratulated them on their success. The actor wrote, “Just saw #Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to @nameisnani for doing this film. Nani, the director  @shrikanthodela, @keerthysureshofficial, and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like." Nani showed his gratitude and replied, “Thanks Anna.”

Helmed by Srikanth Odhela, the Telugu-language action drama film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Samuthirakani among others in prominent roles. The film was released in the theatres on March 30 along with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. The story of the film is based on the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, After making a guest appearance in Hit 2, Nani will be next seen playing the lead in Sailesh Kolanu’s directional Hit 3. The film will see cases involving international conspiracies. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Adivi Sesh. Other than this he also has an untitled movie Nani 30 in the pipeline. 

Read Dasara box office collection day 4: Nani's masala entertainer will soon breach Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 84 crore

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.