SS Rajamouli reviews Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara, calls it his ‘career-best performance’

South star Nani is currently enjoying the success of his movie Dasara. The movie is doing exceptionally well and is about to breach the 100-crore mark worldwide. The movie is getting praised by many celebs too and now, SS Rajamouli whose film RRR song Naatu Naatu won Oscar for Best Original Song has reviewed the film and called it Nani’s ‘ career-best performance’.

On Monday, SS Rajamouli took to his Instagram and expressed his views on the movie Dasara and praised the team and the actor for a stellar performance. The filmmaker wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart-touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was noteworthy. Cinematography is first-class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success..”

Earlier, Prabhas also complimented the team and congratulated them on their success. The actor wrote, “Just saw #Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to @nameisnani for doing this film. Nani, the director @shrikanthodela, @keerthysureshofficial, and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like." Nani showed his gratitude and replied, “Thanks Anna.”

Helmed by Srikanth Odhela, the Telugu-language action drama film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Samuthirakani among others in prominent roles. The film was released in the theatres on March 30 along with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. The story of the film is based on the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, After making a guest appearance in Hit 2, Nani will be next seen playing the lead in Sailesh Kolanu’s directional Hit 3. The film will see cases involving international conspiracies. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Adivi Sesh. Other than this he also has an untitled movie Nani 30 in the pipeline.

