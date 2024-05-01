Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

Shweta Tiwari had been making headlines for her dating rumours with TV star Fahmaan Khan.

Tv actress Shweta Tiwari, who still turns heads with her beauty, style, and grace, never fails to win our hearts with her performances. She is one of the biggest stars in the television industry.

However, the actress has also been making headlines for her dating rumours with TV star Fahmaan Khan who is 33 years old. Fahmaan Khan is an emerging TV star who grabbed attention for his role as Aryan Singh Rathore in the TV series Imlie. He has now broken his silence on dating rumours with Shweta Tiwari.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Fahmaan Khan was said, “My dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari. We laughed so much, we were like ki ‘ye pagal wagal ho gaye hai kya.’ Mai pura time guru chela chela kare jaa raha hu aur ye alag league pe hi chale gaye hai. Immediately mujhe laga ki bhes ki aankh kya hai ye.”

He further mentioned, "Mujhe laga ki mai pagal ho gaya hu kya, itna kyu gussa ho raha hu iske baare me.” Then he called Shweta Tiwari and they both laughed about the rumours.

Dating rumors started when Shweta Tiwari's ex-partner, Abhinav Kohli, shared a video featuring the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-stars. It's speculated that they might have crossed paths during the Covid pandemic, as both were seen wearing masks in the viral clip.

However, netizens criticised Shweta's ex-husband for allegedly defaming her.