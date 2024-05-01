Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

8 animals that can take down lion

8 tasty ice gola flavours you must try this summer

7 Bollywood stars who stay away from social media

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

HomeTelevision

Television

Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

Shweta Tiwari had been making headlines for her dating rumours with TV star Fahmaan Khan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Fahmaan Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tv actress Shweta Tiwari, who still turns heads with her beauty, style, and grace, never fails to win our hearts with her performances. She is one of the biggest stars in the television industry.

However, the actress has also been making headlines for her dating rumours with TV star Fahmaan Khan who is 33 years old. Fahmaan Khan is an emerging TV star who grabbed attention for his role as Aryan Singh Rathore in the TV series Imlie. He has now broken his silence on dating rumours with Shweta Tiwari.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

In an interview with Telly Masala, Fahmaan Khan was said, “My dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari. We laughed so much, we were like ki ‘ye pagal wagal ho gaye hai kya.’ Mai pura time guru chela chela kare jaa raha hu aur ye alag league pe hi chale gaye hai. Immediately mujhe laga ki bhes ki aankh kya hai ye.”

He further mentioned, "Mujhe laga ki mai pagal ho gaya hu kya, itna kyu gussa ho raha hu iske baare me.” Then he called Shweta Tiwari and they both laughed about the rumours.

Dating rumors started when Shweta Tiwari's ex-partner, Abhinav Kohli, shared a video featuring the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-stars. It's speculated that they might have crossed paths during the Covid pandemic, as both were seen wearing masks in the viral clip.

However, netizens criticised Shweta's ex-husband for allegedly defaming her.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement