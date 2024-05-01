Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Shweta Tiwari dated TV star 10 years younger to her? Actor breaks silence, reveals...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

8 animals that can take down lion

8 tasty ice gola flavours you must try this summer

7 Bollywood stars who stay away from social media

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

He is an accomplished professional and has been a key executive with Reliance since founder Dhirubhai Ambani's times.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 01, 2024, 04:34 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo: X / JioGenNext
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the largest company in India with a market cap of Rs 19.83 lakh crore. The company has several brilliant minds who have contributed to its growth. Some of them have even associated with the firm since Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani's times. However, after serving in different roles in the company, they decided to move on for several reasons. One such person who recently resigned from Reliance Industries Limited's subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIO) is Sanjay Mashruwala.

The 76-year-old has resigned from Reliance Jio as managing director. He is one of the two MDs at Reliance Jio. Mashruwala has been the managing director of the company since 2013. He is an accomplished professional and has been a key executive with Reliance since founder Dhirubhai Ambani's times. Mashruwala has been involved with several of its projects and business initiatives.

He will leave Jio effective from June 9, the firm said. Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue, according to a BSE filing. "This is to inform that Sanjay Mashruwala, Managing Director, has tendered his resignation as Director of the company, effective from June 9, 2024," the filing said. "The Board placed on record its appreciation for the contributions made by Sanjay Mashruwala in the transformative journey of the company," it said.

READ | Kotak Mahindra Bank joint MD KVS Manian steps down days after RBI action against private lender

Reliance Jio has been headed by Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani since June 2022. Earlier, he was serving as a non-executive director on the RJIL board since October 2014. The company released its Q4 Results in April 2024 and reported a 13.16 % y-o-y rise in net profit to Rs 5337 crore during the quarter ending March 2024 over Rs 4,716 crore reported during the year-ago quarter. The consolidated net profit for the entire financial year 2023-24 was Rs 20,607 crore, up 12.6 per cent compared to Rs 18,299 crore reported at the end of FY23.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement