Bollywood

Meet superstar’s brother, who has 30 flops, no single hit in 23 years; is still worth Rs 500 crore, he is...

This actor, who belongs to the family of superstars, has no single hit in 23 years.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 08:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Arbaaz Khan's still from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (Image: Screengrab)
Many star kids, who did get an easy entry into the film industry left acting after a series of flops. One such actor, who has no single hit in 23 years, is still leading a luxurious life. The actor we are talking about has given hits and with his superstar brother, most of his hits have been multi-starrer. The actor recently tied the knot and is living a luxurious life. He is none other than Arbaaz Khan. 

Arbaaz Khan started his career with the movie Daraar, which failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. The actor then starred as second lead in the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya which also starred Salman Khan and Kajol. The film was a super hit at the box office. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In his career spanning over 23 gears, the actor has given several flops including Sham Ghansham, Hello Brother, Soch, Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge Ma Tujhe Salaam, and more. Most of his hits like Hulchul, Dabbang 3, Malamaal Weekly, Dabangg, Ready, and more were multi-starrer. Apart from being an actor, the actor is also a producer. He has produced hits kike Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and recently also produced the web series starring Raveena Tandon, Patna Shukla. 

Despite his father, Salim Khan, being the legendary filmmaker, who made Amitabh Bachchan and other stars, to his superstar brother Salman Khan, whose flops also collected over Rs 100 crore, the actor failed to make a mark, however, continues to feature in small roles and producing films and series. 

The actor recently grabbed headlines for his marriage. After separation from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private ceremony in December 2023. The actor is now leading a happy married life. The actor reportedly charges Rs 10-15 crore per film and was recently seen hosting a segment in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. According to GQ, Arbaaz Khan has a whopping net worth of Rs 500 crore and owns his own production house, Arbaaz Khan Productions. 

