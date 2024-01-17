Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

Arbaaz Khan, Ayesha Zaki's social awareness film The World Is In Our Hands releases on OTT, here's how you can watch it

Arbaaz Khan-starrer Ayesha Zaki's The World Is In Our Hands aims to make the world a better place through sustainability measures to avoid global crises.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

The World Is In Our Hands/Instagram
Arbaaz Khan has collaborated with the Dubai-based Indian filmmaker, producer, and director Ayesha Zaki for the social awareness film The World Is In Our Hands. Ayesha herself has bankrolled the film under her production company Tinsel Town Films. The film aims to make the world a better place through sustainability measures to avoid global crises.

The World Is In Our Hands premiered at the illustrious WeTel Centre for Sustainability-COP28 event as the makers joined hands with WeTel television director Arman Khan for this noble cause. The makers along with Arman Khan will be submitting this movie to the NGOs in different parts of the country worldwide where people are facing scarcity of water.

On being asked about the film, Arbaaz Khan said, "It has been amazing to be part of the film which initiates the conversation through this film on the urgency of environmental concerns. It was a great experience working with Ayesha, who knows exactly what she wants from her actors and has meticulous attention to detail."

Talking about her film, Ayesha shared, "This film holds more significance than just a cinematic endeavor for me; it serves as a call to action. I intend to raise awareness and emphasize the collective responsibility we share in safeguarding ourselves from global crises, like the one concerning water.

Speaking about her association with Arbaaz Khan, she shared, "Arbaaz is truly a remarkable person and working with him has been a creatively enriching experience. I aim to bring some change through this film and hope I can continue my journey through my creative process."

The World Is In Our Hands is available to watch on multiple digital platforms like Hungama, Airtel Xstream and Watcho. 

