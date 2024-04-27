Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR; check forecast here

'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio pleads as police officers pin him to floor, dies few hours later

Delhi HC raps CM Kejriwal, accuses him of prioritising political interest by continuing as CM after arrest

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militants' attack in Naransena area

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

These 9 Indian dishes make it to the list of ‘best stews in the world’

Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

8 best plant-based sources of protein

7 upcoming Telugu films with mythological connection

Fruits you should never refrigerate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

Here's why HC rejected actor and fitness influencer, Sahil Khan's pre-arrest bail plea in Mahadev betting app case

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Shama

article-main
Sahil Khan (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and Fitness influencer, Sahil Khan, recently grabbed headlines when an FIR was registered against him for allegedly promoting online betting applications. Now, on Wednesday, the Bombay HC has rejected his pre-arrest bail plea.

A single judge bench of justice SV Kotwal while dismissing Sahil Khan's bail plea said, “The entire operation is illegal. A huge amount is involved. Fictitious bank accounts are created. Different fake SIM cards are used in big numbers. The applicant is directly connected with the App ‘The Lion Book247.” 

Matunga police registered the FIR in November 2023 based on the complaint lodged by Prakash Bankar, a social activist, who found several online betting apps on social media, including Khiladi Book (division of Mahadev app) promoted by Sahil Khan. He accused the actor of using social media platforms to induce potential players to invest and sign up on the portal. In December 2023, Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) issued a summons to Sahil and three others. However, he did not turn up for questioning by the police.

The FIR stated, “he was directly connected with an online betting application. ” However, the actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan approached the HC for pre-arrest bail in the case claiming that being a celebrity, he ‘merely acted as a brand promoter’, relying on an Influencer Engagement Agreement dated February 21, 2022, with M/s. Isports247, a sports management company, for promotion of the brand The Lion Book and has no direct link with the betting platform. However, the police claimed that he was a co-owner of the betting app. 

Sahil Khan, who is popularly known for films like Excuse Me and Style, later quit films to work as a fitness influencer. He runs a company Divine Nutrition founded by him which sells fitness supplements.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Main Ladega: Akash Pratap Singh's inspiring journey in heartfelt sports drama will make you emotional

Meet farmer's son Neelkrishna Gajare who secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, he is from...

Bollywood's biggest film had 5 star kids, Rs 250-cr budget, #BoycottBollywood killed it, director went in hiding, now...

This surgeon worked in over 250 films, made debut at 42, worked with superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, died..

Viral video: Man quits job, celebrates final day with dhol performance outside office; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement