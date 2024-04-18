Twitter
India's biggest flop actor, quit acting after many flops, became a businessman, flies by private jet, net worth is..

Sahil Khan is one such actor in Bollywood who always grabbed headlines for controversies and had a flop acting career, but still leads a luxurious life. Sahil Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Style' in 2001.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Whenever an actor enters the film industry, they dream of succeeding and being a superstar. Some people can achieve this while others flop in Bollywood despite getting a good start in the industry. There are also many actors who despite having a flop career, lead a luxurious life. 

Sahil Khan is one such actor in Bollywood who always grabbed headlines for controversies and had a flop acting career, but still leads a luxurious life. Sahil Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Style' in 2001. 

He played the role of Amit Malik in the film which also starred Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen, and Shilpi Sharma. Sahil Khan did several films in Bollywood after his debut including 'Xcuse Me', 'Ramaa: The Saviour', 'Double Cross', and 'Aladin'.

Despite working in several films, Sahil Khan's career in Bollywood did not last for long. After giving 5 consecutive flop films, Sahil's name started being counted among the flop actors of Bollywood.

Sahil Khan might have only worked in flop films but he was quite popular among the youth, especially for his physique and fitness. This is exactly what helped Sahil Khan build a life for himself. Today, Sahil Khan lives a grand life. He is a big name in the world of business. He is a fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber and has won many awards as well. He has more than 3.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

After saying goodbye to the industry in 2010, Sahil Khan decided to foray into business and established his fitness company. He started by investing in gyms across the country and soon launched his own company called Divine Nutrition which sells fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.

Media reports state that Sahil Khan's business Divine Nutrition is worth over Rs 100 crore. He also runs a successful gym chain across India. The actor lives in a luxurious house and owns a fleet of cars including Mercedes, BMW, and Ferrari. Sahil Khan reportedly also travels in a private jet and has an estimated net worth of Rs 40-60 crore.

As for his personal life, Sahil Khan married Negar Khan in September 2003 but the couple got divorced in July 2005.

