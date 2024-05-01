Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Before Arshad Warsi, Makarand Deshpande was officially signed to play Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut Munna Bhai MBBS proved to be a milestone in Sanjay Dutt's career and also gave a new lease to Arshad Warsi. In the iconic comedy-drama, Arshad played the anchor to Munna Bhai (Sanjay), his character of lovable goon, Circuit, became a talking point, and Arshad found success after years of struggle.

It's interesting to know that just like Sanjay, even Arshad wasn't the first choice for the film. Before the latter got his breakthrough film, another popular actor was considered for the role. This actor even improvised the script and recorded a song for the film. However, he had left the film and also explained the reason behind his decision.

The actor who was considered for Circuit was...

Makarand Deshpande, the Indian film actor, writer, and theatre veteran was first offered the iconic role. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Satya actor confessed that he was approached for the role, he even worked on the character, improvised the script, and even recorded a song.

Why did Makarand Deshpande reject Munna Bhai MBBS?

While promoting his new release Razakar, Makarand spoke to Kannan, and during the conversation, he revealed that the main reason why he couldn't do Munna Bhai was because of the unavailability of dates. The Satya actor said, "Mujhe Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) ne bulaya tha. Main kuch scenes main kaam bhi kiya tha. Ho sakta hai kuch improvisation bhi mere ho. Aur ek gaana bhi record hua hai, jis mein meri awaaz thi, Anu Malik ka music tha. Mujhe yaad hai Vidhu Vinod (Chopra) ji ne okay kiya tha mera singing. Pehle Shah Rukh Khan karne wala the. Woh aur main. Phir Shah Rukh ko shoulder injury happened, and then Sanju (Sanjay) replaced him, and I was still doing it (the film).

Revealing the reason behind rejecting Munna Bhai, Makarand said, "I used to be afraid when someone demanded bulk dates from me. And they ask me for 56 days. It was wrong at my part, but at that time, I was making a film also. So, I couldn't spend many days on the film, and time is the most important factor of my life." Apart from Razakar, Makarand was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022), and Bholaa (2023).