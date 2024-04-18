This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Priyamani is married to Mustafa Raj, an event organiser. The duo got married in a private ceremony on August 23, 2017. They reportedly met each other through IPL.

Today, we will tell you about an actress who gained immense recognition in Bollywood by dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chennai Express' song 'One Two Three Four'. Priyamani, who danced alongside the Bollywood superstar in the film, has since appeared in many TV shows on OTT and films. She was last seen in the film 'Maidaan' opposite Ajay Devgn. While Priyamani enjoys a massive fan following and is thriving in her professional life, her personal life often becomes the target of trolls.

Even today many people have not been able to accept her marriage with a Muslim man and keep trolling her from time to time. Priyamani's husband has also been accused of 'love jihad'. As per media reports, speaking about the same, Priyamani said that it is wrong to equate someone's religious faith with terrorism or wrong ideology because not all Muslims can be associated with ISIS or Jihad.

But, even after 7 years of being married both Priyamani and Mustafa Raj are often trolled for their relationship because of their different religious beliefs.

Speaking about if she gets affected by the trolls, Priyamani said, "To be honest, it did affect me. Not only me per se but my family also, especially my father and mother. But I have to say my husband stood by me as a rock. He said, ‘Look whatever happens I will let everything come to me first. But all I would say is hold my hand and be with me through every step.' Because right at the time we were seeing each other, I faced a lot of rumours. I had told him the same thing that ‘Stand by me and trust me.’ Because we have taken the step together and decided to spend rest of our lives."

"So come hail, come storm come sunshine, we will walk the path together. I am very happy that I got such an understanding and strong partner. He knows how to tackle everything," she further added.

Rumours of Priyamani's divorce started gaining momentum when Mustafa Raj's first wife Ayesha told Times of India that he never got divorced, hence his marriage with Priyamani was invalid. Mustafa Raj termed these claims as baseless and said that they had been living separately since 2010 and they got divorced in 2013.

Priyamani and Mustafa Raj met for the first time during an IPL match in Bangalore. She was the brand ambassador of a cricket team of the tournament, while Mustafa Raj was the event manager of the tournament. According to the report of BollywoodShaadi.com, both remained in touch and then gradually became good friends. Their friendship lasted for about four years.

Love gradually started blossoming between Priyamani and Mustafa Raj. Both started appearing together during IPL matches. Mustafa proposed to Priyamani on national TV.

Priyamani is happily married now to Mustafa Raj and is also thriving in her professional life. Priyamani reportedly charges Rs 50-60 lakh for one film. Reports state that her husband Mustafa Raj is the owner of Zing Event and Promotion Private Limited.

