NEET success story: Meet man, son of shepherd, who topped in class 12, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

N Jeevithkumar is a shining example of persistence and unwavering self-assurance. In 2020, the shepherd's son from Tamil Nadu's Theni district scored 664 out of 720 on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

With an AIR of 1823, he is the highest ranked candidate among all applicants to government schools in the country. Jeevithkumar's father raises goats for a living, while his mother works for MGNREGA. He went to the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Silvarpatti town, which is near Periyakulam, in the Theni district.

He had been the top student in the district, finishing Class XII with a 548. He had taken the test twice prior to this. Jeevith had previously taken the exam, failed it, and taken part in a 45-day NEET coaching camp run by the government.

Without private tuition, Jeevith scored only 193 on the medical entrance exam, even though he received 548 out of 600 in Class 12 last year. Sensing the teenager's untapped potential, activist R Sabarimala, a former teacher, posted a video to social media asking for help.

Jeevith saw the challenge even though he had no desire to become a doctor after seeing many applicants kill themselves in the previous few years after failing the exam.

In an interview Jeevith said , "For me, it was made possible by the coaching. My goal is to assist numerous underprivileged students, like myself, in pursuing medical careers," he said. Upon becoming a physician, "I will assist underprivileged patients."