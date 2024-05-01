NEET success story: Meet man, son of shepherd, who topped in class 12, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: School teachers build artificial pool in classroom for students, internet loves it

Meet man who was born in Pakistan, drove tanga for a living in Delhi, built spice company worth...

Siddhartha Basu reveals why he made a comeback to hosting after 20 years with SonyLIV's Quizzer of the Year | Exclusive

AstraZeneca reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine Covishield safety amidst rare side effect concerns

Viral video: Wife and 11-year-old son of Bengaluru businessman become Jain monks, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Siddhartha Basu reveals why he made a comeback to hosting after 20 years with SonyLIV's Quizzer of the Year | Exclusive

AstraZeneca reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine Covishield safety amidst rare side effect concerns

Viral video: Wife and 11-year-old son of Bengaluru businessman become Jain monks, details inside

Players who missed the flight to T20 World Cup 2024

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

8 top fermented foods to try

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Siddhartha Basu reveals why he made a comeback to hosting after 20 years with SonyLIV's Quizzer of the Year | Exclusive

Did Naga Chaitanya confess to cheating on Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Old video of him saying he two-timed goes viral - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's 'daamad', reveals he was 'very sad' with cricketer when...

HomeEducation

Education

NEET success story: Meet man, son of shepherd, who topped in class 12, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

N Jeevithkumar is a shining example of persistence and unwavering self-assurance. In 2020, the shepherd's son from Tamil Nadu's Theni district scored 664 out of 720 on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Those who choose to follow the path of tenacity and diligence will ultimately be successful. N Jeevithkumar is a shining example of persistence and unwavering self-assurance. In 2020, the shepherd's son from Tamil Nadu's Theni district scored 664 out of 720 on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

With an AIR of 1823, he is the highest ranked candidate among all applicants to government schools in the country. Jeevithkumar's father raises goats for a living, while his mother works for MGNREGA. He went to the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Silvarpatti town, which is near Periyakulam, in the Theni district.  

He had been the top student in the district, finishing Class XII with a 548. He had taken the test twice prior to this. Jeevith had previously taken the exam, failed it, and taken part in a 45-day NEET coaching camp run by the government. 

Without private tuition, Jeevith scored only 193 on the medical entrance exam, even though he received 548 out of 600 in Class 12 last year. Sensing the teenager's untapped potential, activist R Sabarimala, a former teacher, posted a video to social media asking for help. 

Jeevith saw the challenge even though he had no desire to become a doctor after seeing many applicants kill themselves in the previous few years after failing the exam.  

In an interview Jeevith said , "For me, it was made possible by the coaching. My goal is to assist numerous underprivileged students, like myself, in pursuing medical careers," he said. Upon becoming a physician, "I will assist underprivileged patients."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

'Won't find a place in my team': Virender Sehwag slams legendary India player for his comments on T20 cricket

Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's 'daamad', reveals he was 'very sad' with cricketer when...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement