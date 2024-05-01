Twitter
Lawsuit filed against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya in Bombay HC for alleged defamation of ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose

Monika Tanna, Partner at Singhania and Co., emphasized the commitment of the legal team to seek just remedies and ensure accountability for the actions of Mr. Kapoor and Mr. Vaidya.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 01, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

In a recent development, a fresh suit has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya over accusations of defamation and spreading misleading media statements about Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of Zilingo. This move comes in the wake of an FIR filed against them.

According to a statement from the law firm representing Ms. Bose, Singhania and Co., both Mr. Kapoor and Mr. Vaidya have allegedly been disseminating false news using PR agencies, thereby tarnishing Ms. Bose's reputation and polluting public discourse with blatant falsehoods.

The statement indicates a proactive stance in pursuing legal avenues to address the alleged defamation and misleading statements propagated by the accused parties. It underscores the importance of upholding integrity and truthfulness in public discourse, particularly concerning individuals' reputations and professional standing.

The lawsuit signals a significant step towards seeking redressal for the harm caused to Ms. Bose's reputation and restoring her integrity in the eyes of the public.

This legal action serves as a reminder of the consequences of spreading false 

information and defaming individuals in the public domain. It highlights the role of the judiciary in safeguarding the rights and reputations of individuals against unwarranted attacks and malicious campaigns.

The Bombay High Court's intervention in this matter underscores the seriousness with which allegations of defamation and misinformation are being addressed, emphasizing the importance of adherence to legal and ethical standards in public communication.

As the legal proceedings unfold, stakeholders await the court's verdict with anticipation, hoping for a resolution that upholds justice and accountability for all parties involved.

