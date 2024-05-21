Sanjay Dutt exits Welcome To The Jungle due to 'unplanned schedule, too many changes in script': Report

Sanjay Dutt reportedly left Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to unplanned schedules and script.

Sanjay Dutt has reportedly left the movie Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar due to disagreement with the script and unplanned schedules. He had already filmed for 15 days and was supposed to play an important role.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Dutt cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for his exit from the movie. He discussed the issues with Akshay Kumar, who understood and held no hard feelings.

An insider told the portal, "Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways."

He further mentioned, "Sanjay Dutt has shot for some funny portions of Welcome To The Jungle in the first schedule and the makers are tempted to resume it and credit Sanjay Dutt for a guest appearance."

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film features Akshay Kumart, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. However, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are not the par of the film. Reacting to the same, Nana Patekar said, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai (I am outdated).”