DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is gearing up for another electoral battle in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, a place he's been familiar with for years. Having won four times previously, Jyotiraditya, now representing the BJP, is no stranger to the political landscape here.

His journey in Guna began back in 2002 when he won a bypoll after his father, Madhavrao Scindia, passed away. Since then, he's clinched victories in 2004, 2009, and 2014. However, in 2019, facing a significant setback, he lost to his former associate, Krishna Pal Yadav of the BJP.

Switching sides to the BJP in 2020, Jyotiraditya quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a Rajya Sabha member and even securing a spot in the Union Cabinet with the Civil Aviation portfolio. Now, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has placed its bet on him for the Guna seat.

Challenging him this time is Congress' Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav. Yadavendra, who switched from BJP to Congress before the 2023 Assembly polls, aims to sway the voters of Guna.

Guna holds a special place in the Scindia family's political history. Jyotiraditya's grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia, and father, Madhavrao Scindia, both had successful stints representing this constituency.

On a scale of 0-100, Jyotiraditya Scindia scored 64 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 63, Instagram (64), X (65) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.