Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

'He used to call women to...': Victim shares shocking details in Prajwal Revanna alleged 'sex scandal'

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, personal data can be leaked if…

'He used to call women to...': Victim shares shocking details in Prajwal Revanna alleged 'sex scandal'

Bollywood films based on India-Pakistan war

Side effects of drinking too much water

Dry fruits to lower uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency

Switching sides to the BJP in 2020, Jyotiraditya quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a Rajya Sabha member and even securing a spot in the Union Cabinet with the Civil Aviation portfolio

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@JM_Scindia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is gearing up for another electoral battle in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, a place he's been familiar with for years. Having won four times previously, Jyotiraditya, now representing the BJP, is no stranger to the political landscape here. 

His journey in Guna began back in 2002 when he won a bypoll after his father, Madhavrao Scindia, passed away. Since then, he's clinched victories in 2004, 2009, and 2014. However, in 2019, facing a significant setback, he lost to his former associate, Krishna Pal Yadav of the BJP.

Switching sides to the BJP in 2020, Jyotiraditya quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a Rajya Sabha member and even securing a spot in the Union Cabinet with the Civil Aviation portfolio. Now, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has placed its bet on him for the Guna seat.

Challenging him this time is Congress' Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav. Yadavendra, who switched from BJP to Congress before the 2023 Assembly polls, aims to sway the voters of Guna.

Guna holds a special place in the Scindia family's political history. Jyotiraditya's grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia, and father, Madhavrao Scindia, both had successful stints representing this constituency.

On a scale of 0-100, Jyotiraditya Scindia scored 64 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 63, Instagram (64), X (65) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 64
Digital Listening Score64
Facebook Score62
Instagram Score64
X Score65
YouTube Score64
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

These 9 Indian dishes make it to the list of ‘best stews in the world’

Heartwarming video of cat napping among puppies goes viral, watch

Weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR; check forecast here

Baba Ramdev's toothpaste, oil, shampoo products in trouble; Patanjali Ayurved's non-food business may be acquired by...

Delhi HC raps CM Kejriwal, accuses him of prioritising political interest by continuing as CM after arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement