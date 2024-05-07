Twitter
Business

Meet Prince of Gwalior, who runs agricultural company, lives in palace worth Rs 4000 crore, he is...

Mahanaryaman started his own business because he had a strong connection to the land and wanted to help the agriculture industry. He was a co-founder of MyMandi, an agricultural startup that aims to transform the sector, in 2022.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 07, 2024, 07:25 PM IST

The members of the royal family who have preserved India's ancient legacy continue to uphold it in the country today. Knowing about these princes and their lineage, which dates back to the princely states, is like stargazing but with a deeper sense of historical perspective (since starlight travels millions of light years before reaching us, keep that in mind the next time you look up at the sky). 

Similar events occur in the story of the Gwalior royal family, where politics and royalty collide and a young prince with a vision that goes beyond convention emerges. 

Son of well-known politician Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mahanaryaman Scindia has strayed from his family's political heritage in favour of a less-traveled route. Rather, he has started his own business and is looking to become well-known in the agricultural industry. Mahanaryaman, who inherited billions from his father and has a royal lineage, has drawn praise and attention for his agricultural startup, MyMandi. Let's explore this enterprising prince's background as a member of the royal family, his love of food and music, his impressive possessions, and his wealth.

Mahanaryaman started his own business because he had a strong connection to the land and wanted to help the agriculture industry. He was a co-founder of MyMandi, an agricultural startup that aims to transform the sector, in 2022. MyMandi, which places a strong emphasis on innovation and cutting-edge methods, rose to prominence fast and now brings in an impressive 1 crore in revenue annually. 

The startup prioritises bulk purchases and uses a scalable business model. They purchase a lot of vegetables, package them, and give them to the owners of push carts. At the moment, they operate out of four cities: Agra, Gwalior, Nagpur, and Jaipur. 

The business now brings in one crore rupees a month. But by the end of this year, they hope to have achieved their lofty goals of earning Rs 5 crore a month. Fortune revealed in July of last year that the startup had completed a Rs 4.2 crore funding round.

Mahanaryaman Scindia, who lives in the magnificent 400-room palace Jai Vilas Mahal, is a living example of the aristocracy of his family. Situated in the centre of Gwalior, this mansion is estimated to be worth an incredible Rs 4,000 crore and represents the legacy of the Scindia family. The world's largest carpet is kept in the Durbar room, the palace's crown jewel and a testament to the rich culture and taste of the Scindia dynasty. It occupies 124771 square feet in total.



 

