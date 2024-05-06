Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Gippt Grewal reacted to Bollywood superstars supporting talents like him, Diljit Dosanjh, and also shared his thoughts about the reception the latter's film, Amar Singh Chamkila has received.

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Amar Singh Chamkila has received love across the globe. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are getting praised not only by moviegoers but also by actors from Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. Gippy Grewal reacts to the love Diljit's musical drama has received from Bollywood stars, and calls it a 'moment of pride'. While promoting his upcoming movie, Shinda Shinda No Papa, Gipyy lauds Bollywood for being so supportive towards Punjabi cinema and artistes from the state.

Citing a recent example of Chamkila's success, he says, "The way film Chamkila and Diljit's performance has been hailed by (Bollywood) industry, it's a proud moment for us. Yeh zaroori bhi hai. Jab apne bhen-bhai ko aisa support mile, ya itna naam ho, ya rola pey jaye, toh isse zyada khushi ki baat ho hi nahi sakti." He also adds, "Jab bade-bade stars humse milte hai, jo respect woh dete hai, I feel humbled and blessed."

Gippy recalls the support he got from Aamir Khan during Carry On Jatta 3. The actor admits that people questioned his strategy of getting support for Carry on Jatta 3 from Bollywood, "I remember when I was approaching Aamir (Khan) bhai to launch the trailer, there were people who told me, 'Why will he turn up for the film?' But he attended (the event), launched the trailer, and hosted a party for us in his house. The videos from the gathering are still viral on the internet. Even Kapil planned an episode for us, and we promoted our film on The Kapil Sharma Show. So, they have always supported us, and we can't ask for more."

Gippy says his Shinda surprised him

In the same conversation, Gippy revealed that his son's command over handling emotional scenes has surprised him. Gippy asserts "His emotional quotient is strong. Even I was surprised. I remember in another interview Shinda revealed that he prefers drama over comedy." Papa Grewal explains why his son chooses family drama over laugh riots, "He said 'Papa in comedy I've to stick to the written material, or else the punches won't land. In emotional scenes, I can improvise, but my own feeling and I think this genre gives me scope to play with my creativity more'. I think he's absolutely right, and he will again surprise everyone." Gippy and Shinda's film Shinda Shinda No Papa, will be released in the cinemas on May 10.

Read: Gippy Grewal reveals his son Shinda prefers working in emotional drama over comedy: 'He has surprised me' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.