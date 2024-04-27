'If I don’t get a chance despite...': Shubman Gill makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The announcement of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad is imminent. Captain Rohit Sharma is set to lead the team with Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to secure his place as the opening partner following his impressive century against Mumbai Indians (MI). Virat Kohli is expected to bat at number three, showcasing good form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) despite facing criticism over his strike rate.

While the top-order seems to be settled, there remains uncertainty surrounding whether Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill will be included in the squad for the tournament in the US.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Gill expressed his desire to represent India in the T20 World Cup, emphasizing his belief that selectors should not overlook him despite a recent dip in form during the current season. He pointed out his impressive performance of scoring over 900 runs in the previous edition as evidence of his capabilities.

“Every player dreams of representing his country in World Cup. I was diagnosed with dengue early in ODI World Cup 2023. I came back to the team and played. I learned a lot during the tournament, especially in India. It is a dream for me to represent India on the biggest stage in T20 World Cup. When it comes to my selection, if I don't get a chance despite scoring more than 900 runs in last season then I can do only one thing. I'll cheer for the players who make it into the team and wish them all the best,” Gill said.

The captain of the GT team expressed that focusing on his selection would prevent him from fulfilling his role effectively. He stressed the importance of being present for his team during this critical point in the season. He acknowledged that prioritizing thoughts of the T20 World Cup and being selfish would not be advantageous for the franchise.

“Currently, I'm not thinking about whether my name will be there or not. For now, I have been given a role to this lead this team (GT). If I start thinking about that then I won't do justice to the role I have been given. Especially, at this moment, my team needs me the most. If I don't give time to them and start about missing the T20 World Cup squad or think about my runs to get selected then I won't be able to perform my role,” the 24-year-old said.

Shubman Gill has accumulated 304 runs in nine games, boasting an average of 38 runs per game, with two half-centuries under his belt. His strike rate stands at an impressive 146.15. Following a recent defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Gujarat Titans (GT) find themselves in seventh place on the points table. Their next challenge awaits as they prepare to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 28th.

