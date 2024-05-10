Twitter
DNA TV Show: Will Arvind Kejriwal's bail impact on AAP's election campaign for Lok Sabha polls?

In Today's DNA News anchor, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed how Arvind Kejriwal's release could be major turning point for AAP and the impact of Kejriwal's bail on Lok Sabha elections

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:53 PM IST

After spending 50 days in Tihar jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was released on Friday following the Supreme Court's order granting him interim bail in the excise policy case till June 1. The Court order will allow him to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he heads, and the Opposition INDIA bloc, but the apex court has asked him not to visit the Delhi CM’s office or sign any official files. 

Sourabh Raaj Jain, anchor of DNA News today, analysed whether Delhi CM be the impact player in Lok Sabha polls? or How Arvind Kejriwal's release could be major turning point for AAP

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal addressed a large gathering of AAP supporters soon after reaching his official residence and said "I am back".

"It feels nice to be in front of you all. I told you that I would return soon. I am back," Arvind Kejriwal said to the cheers of his party workers.

The Chief Minister also asked his supporters to gather at Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place tomorrow (Saturday).

SC sets five conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for interim bail till June 1

  • Delhi CM shall furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent.
  • Arvind Kejriwal cannot visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. 
  • He cannot sign on any file without the prior permission of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.
  • Kejriwal cannot comment on his role in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

He would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case. He will not "make any comment with regard to his role" in the present case, the bench ordered.

The bench also made it clear that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending consideration before it.

The AAP supremo is likely to participate in the election campaigns of the party in the run-up to the general elections in Delhi scheduled to be held on May 25.

