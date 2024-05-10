Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Krishnanagar is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The date of voting Krishnanagar seat is May 13 ( Phase 4 ).

After the conclusion of the first three phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, voters are now gearing up for the fourth phase. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. The parliamentary polls in West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be held in all seven phases.

The constituency has been a stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for many years.

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AITC has again fielded former MP Mahua Moitra for the seat. On the contrary, the BJP has announced the candidacy of Amrita Roy to contest from the Krishnanagar constituency.

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, AITC’s Mahua Moitra won the Krishnanagar seat, securing 614872 votes. Whereas, BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey was the runner-up who secured 551654 votes.

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AITC’s Tapas Paul emerged victorious in the Krishnanagar constituency with 438789 votes, defeating CPI(M)’s Jha Shantanu who secured 367534 votes.

