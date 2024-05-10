Horrifying video: Masked man chokes US woman with belt, drags her between cars to rape her

The episode occurred between 3 a.m. local time on May 1, near the intersection of East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue.

A video is viral on social media that shows a masked man coming from behind an unsuspecting woman and putting a belt around her neck. The man is then seen in the video dragging the woman on the pavement in between two parked cars nearby and allegedly sexually abusing her.

In the video, the victim, a 45-year-old woman, is shown walking on the sidewalk at East 152nd Street and Third Avenue when the attacker, who had a white towel covering his face, came up behind her, pulled out a belt, put it around her neck and knocked her out.

Then, according to the authorities, he sexually abused her while dragging her behind a car.

The Washington Post claims that the man then ran away on foot in the direction of Melrose Avenue and disappeared in the middle of the ordeal, remaining at large.

It was confirmed by the police that the woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition was stable, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The NYPD said that they believe that the woman and the man were acquainted. And the man knew exactly what time she worked every day.

When they view the viral video, the neighbours on Bronx Street are taken aback.

One resident, Justo Cordero, told abc7NY, “It's sad for women, it's sad for everybody, but women take the worst part.”

“At any given moment someone can come and hurt you and police, when they need to be here they're not,” another resident Luz Hernandez, said.

In NYC, there has been an increase in violence against women lately. In recent months, there have been several cases of women getting randomly hit in the face while strolling down the street.

This year, there was a 5.1% decline in the number of rapes in New York. By May 5, 511 of the most rapes that will occur in 2023 had been reported in the city.