Cricket

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 45 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:57 PM IST

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024
The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Currently, GT is ranked 7th on the points table with 4 wins out of 9 matches. They have emerged victorious in 2 of their last 5 matches.

On the other hand, Bengaluru has won 2 out of their 9 matches and is positioned at the bottom of the points table. RCB has won only 1 out of their last 5 matches. The afternoon match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM.

In their previous encounters, Gujarat and Bengaluru have played 3 IPL matches against each other. GT has won 2 matches while RCB has won 1. Gujarat's highest total against RCB stands at 198, while Bengaluru's highest total against GT is 197.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated GT vs RCB match is set to take place at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. The day game is slated to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between GT and RCB live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium boasts pitches that offer a level playing field for both batsmen and bowlers, thanks to their consistent bounce and pace. The stadium features 5 pitches made of black soil and 6 made of red soil.

Weather report

In the afternoon, Ahmedabad is expected to experience a temperature of approximately 40 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are forecasted to be around 17%, and there is no precipitation expected.

Predicted playing XI

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj 

