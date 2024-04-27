GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

GT vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 45 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Indian Premier League 2024 is rapidly approaching the end of the season, with an exciting match scheduled for Sunday between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are coming off a narrow loss to the Delhi Capitals by just 4 runs. Their bowlers, particularly Mohit Sharma, struggled in the last over, conceding 31 runs. Captain Shubman Gill and his team are now under pressure to secure victories in all their remaining matches to have a chance at making it to the top four in the standings.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are riding high on confidence following their recent victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Faf Du Plessis, RCB put up a strong batting performance to secure their second win of the season. This win has provided a much-needed boost to the team, who will now aim to build on this momentum and secure more victories in the upcoming matches.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 45th Match

Date & Time: Apr 28, 03:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill (VC), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad

GT vs RCB My Dream11 team

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rajat Paidar, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmed

Also read| 'His contribution to Team India is....': Former Pakistan captain on comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam