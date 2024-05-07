Twitter
Meet woman who failed UPSC exam five times, cracked in sixth attempt to become IRS officer, secured AIR...

Namita, a resident of Delhi, attempted the UPSC exam five times and failed, but she persevered. In the end, she was successful.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 07, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

It is challenging to pass the Civil Services Examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Years of hard work do not result in success. Though some people do not feel disappointed as a result of continuous failure, this can occasionally cause people's levels of disappointment to rise. Prepare yourself after realising that failure presents a challenge. After this, we are successful. The topic of today's story is one such individual. Namita, a resident of Delhi, attempted the UPSC exam five times and failed, but she persevered. In the end, she was successful.

Delhi, the nation's capital, is home to Namita Sharma. This is the only place where she finished her schooling. Here at Indraprastha Institute of Technology, She completed his B.Tech after that. Following her B.Tech, Namita secured employment in a software company. She also worked for two years, but she wasn't thinking about work during that time. She had an obsession with passing the UPSC, or Union Public Service Commission, civil services exam. Namita decided to quit her work and begin studying for the UPSC exam at this point. She started her thorough preparation in this way.  

Despite her best efforts to prepare, Namita Sharma did not pass the UPSC Civil Services exam on her first attempt. She then gave it another go, and this time she was eliminated from the preliminary round as well. Namita did not give up and took the test once more; however, this time, she did not prepare as well, and she failed the preliminary examination for the third time. She was troubled by her constant failurebut she persisted and did not give up. She took the exam once more, her fourth attempt since dropping out of preliminary exams. She was let down this time, but her goals remained the same.  

Namita Sharma attempted the UPSC Civil Services Examination a fifth time after failing the test four times. She was unable to succeed this time either. She kept up her efforts and retook the exam even after this. In the end, Namita's diligence paid off. She had passed the Civil Services Examination Prelims, Mains, and Interview on her sixth try. Her rank was 145 this time. She was appointed an IRS officer after this.

